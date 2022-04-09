Rare ‘one-in 200-million’ identical triplet boys from UK to turn 1

The parents of ‘one-in-200 million’ identical triplet boys reflect on the greatest but toughest job they have ever had as they celebrate their kids’ first birthday.

Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig were taken aback when specialists at Liverpool Women’s Hospital informed them that their naturally-conceived children were extremely unusual. The boys were born and spent six weeks in the hospital before being sent home.

Jimmy, Jensen and Jaxson are now celebrating their first birthday. Gina Dewdney, from Frodsham in Cheshire, said, ‘They have gone through so much already in their tiny little lives so it’s going to be a big celebration for them and for us as well. Being a mum is the best job I’ve ever had. It’s the hardest job by far but I absolutely love it now, even though the lack of sleep and the hospital visits. It’s tough but I’m loving it, I really am’.

The 34-year-old Dewdney first had an inkling she was carrying twins, which was subsequently verified by a scan before the pair noticed a third head on the screen.

The couple said that they have made a well-thought-out regimen. ‘If they are even 20 minutes out of sync from one another, you’ll settle one down and then the other one will wake up and then that one could potentially wake up the baby that you’ve just put to sleep. Feeding time is interesting. I have to tidy away while Gina is feeding them or if Gina is spoon-feeding two of them I’ll go in with the other. It’s just learning how to work together with them’, Craig said.

The Cheshire Triplets Instagram feed was created by the couple to chronicle their everyday activities with their 20,000 followers. ‘I’m getting loads of interest from people from all around the world who are having triplets or twins. They just want to know life hacks, how to do things, how I manage with three so its been a really positive thing that’s come out of this’, Dewdney added.