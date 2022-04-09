Three teen girls dies after consuming poison in Bihar, 3 others hospitalized

Aurangabad: Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar’s Aurangabad. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari. All the six friends are said to be between the age of 12 to 16 years from Chiraila village in Aurangabad of Bihar.

‘Six girls tried to end their life by consuming the poisonous substance, and three out of the six have died. Two girls are out of danger but are still hospitalized and have been kept under observation and one is critical as yet’, M K Chaudhary, Police Inspector, Rafiganj said. ‘The girls were admitted to Magadh Medical College by the villagers. We are enquiring from where the girls got the poisonous substance and the reason behind taking such a drastic step’, the inspector added.

As per the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. ‘It is being said that there was a one-sided love angle after which the six friends decided to end their lives. It is exactly not clear as to why all the six girls took this step’, Sarpanch of Baghora village, Anuj Singh said. Further investigation on the matter is underway.