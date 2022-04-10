IMD predicts heavy rainfall, severe heat wave in these states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains across various states, which could provide much-needed relief from the scorching heat in northern India. According to the weather department, a new western disturbance is forecast to hit the western Himalayan region on the night of April 12 and cause maximum temperatures in various regions of northwest India to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius.

In a tweet, IMD said that, ‘Consequently, intensity and distribution of the heatwave conditions over the plains of Northwest India is very likely to reduce from April 12,’

Rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days. On April 10, 13, and 14, heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya; on April 13 and 14, rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh; on April 10, 13, and 14, may see rains in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura; and on April 10, 13, and 14, rainfall is also in the forecast over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.