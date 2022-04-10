Researchers developed brain-like superfast computer chips using honey

Washington State University researchers stated that Honey is the future of computer chips. It might be a vital element in neuromorphic computer processors.

According to the researchers, this technology might open the way for environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and speedy computers. It is a type of artificial intelligence that tries to replicate how the human brain functions. This type of neuromorphic computing fundamentally mimics the way neurons in our brains function.

Such computing is regarded as the future of all technology, as making a computer process information in the same way that a brain does is a significant achievement that would greatly simplify computing duties. Computers may be quicker at processing information, but the human mind reigns supreme in terms of originality.

Engineers at Washington State University were able to make a memristor out of honey. A memristor is a transistor-like device that can process and store data in memory and works similarly to the human brain.

Memristors are incredibly small electronic components. The one used in this investigation was about the width of human hair. Even so, it must be further miniaturised to accomplish its purpose.

Also Read: Timely action of sanitation workers save life of peacock in TN

A size of 1/1000 of human hair would be optimal. To develop neuromorphic computing systems, tens of thousands of these small devices would be required. The honey-made memristor, according to Feng Zhao, associate professor at Washington State University’s School of Engineering and Computer Science and research co-author, is similar to a human neuron in that it can execute high-intensity operations while being incredibly tiny.

To test the theory, scientists utilised pure honey. They turned it into a solid-state and then sandwiched it between two metal electrodes, much like a human synapse. The honey memristor was discovered to be able to mimic the behaviour of human synapses. It could turn on and off at speeds comparable to those of the human brain, between 100 and 500 nanoseconds.

‘Honey does not spoil. It has a very low moisture concentration, so bacteria cannot survive in it. This means these computer chips will be very stable and reliable for a very long time. When we want to dispose of devices using computer chips made of honey, we can easily dissolve them in water. Because of these special properties, honey is very useful for creating renewable and biodegradable neuromorphic systems’, said Feng Zhao. The study was published in the Journal of Physics D: Applied Physics.