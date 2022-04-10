SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ smashes records! Finally enters Rs 1000 crore club

RRR, the magnum opus of SS Rajamouli, has shattered all records and reached the Rs 1000 crore club globally barely two weeks after its release. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released on March 25. Only Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and Prabhu Deva’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ had previously achieved this feat.

Taran Adarsh, a trading analyst, shared a blog post announcing RRR’s newest significant news. ”RRR’ GROSSES 1000 CR WORLDWIDE… #SSRajamouli does it again… Brings back the glory of #Indian cinema… #RRR Gross BOC: Rs 1000 cr [Worldwide]… #JrNTR and #RamCharan debut in Rs 1000 cr Club… #Xclusiv OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER…’, he tweeted.

The epic period action drama flick made Rs 5 crore on Friday, becoming the highest-grossing third-week release since the pandemic. As per the box office India report, ‘RRR (Hindi) is still in the race to beat the numbers of The Kashmir Files as its again holds very well on the third Friday. The collections show no drop from the previous day as the film again collects 5 crore nett to take its overall total to 211 crore nett’.