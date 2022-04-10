Timely action of sanitation workers save life of peacock in TN

In Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, a peacock that was battling for its life after being hit by a car on the road, was saved by two sanitation employees.

When Vadivelu and Muniyasamy, sanitation workers from the Sivakasi municipality, were on duty collecting garbage in the streets, they observed a peacock fighting for its life.

The injured peacock was apparently saved alive and transferred to a local veterinary facility for treatment following first aid with the help of ‘Thol kodu Thozha’ volunteers Ramachandran, Naren, Mohammad Siddique, and Karthik. The peacock was then fed and watered before being handed over to the fire department. The injured peacock was eventually turned over to the forest department by firemen.

The fire department, forest department, and the public have praised sanitation employees Vadivelu and Muniyasamy, as well as volunteers who rescued the peacock that was struggling for its life.

Vadivelu and Muniyasamy said, ‘The peacock, which was hit on the road, left unnoticed by the public. We stopped the garbage vehicle to rescue the peacock with the help of volunteers. After first aid, the peacock has been taken to the government hospital for treatment and handed over to the forest department by the fire department. Recovering the peacock and saving its life brings great joy to us.’