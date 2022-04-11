Congress’ Twitter handle hacked; Posts messages on NFT

On Monday morning, the Punjab chapter of Congress appeared to have had its Twitter account hacked. The account sent out over 100 tweets in a matter of minutes, tagging random accounts, the majority of which seemed to be bots and were tied to activities involving digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) and cryptocurrencies.

The account’s display and cover images were also deleted. This is the fourth high-profile Twitter account to have been hacked in the last few days. The University Grant Commission’s Twitter account was hijacked late Saturday evening.

Previously, the Twitter accounts of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India were both hijacked. All of the attacks appear to have been carried out by the same individual or group since the perpetrators tweeted identical messages — relating to digital assets and currencies — from the hacked accounts.