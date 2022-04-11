Shweta Bachchan shares mom Jaya’s pic from her NCC days on her birthday

Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her mother’s 74th birthday. She shared a throwback picture of her mom in an NCC cadet uniform and penned a sweet little note. On the occasion, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Maheep Kapoor and other stars wished Jaya Bachchan as well.

Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote, ‘Mother, may you always smile like you’ve made best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour’. In the comment section of the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, ‘Happy happy happy birthday Jaya aunty’. Maheep Kapoor commented, ‘Happy birthday Jaya Aunty’. Shweta’s brother-in-law actor Kunal Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan also shared a monochrome picture of Jaya and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you. (red heart emoji)’.

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in the 2016 film ‘Ki and Ka’, which starred Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, in which she will be joined by Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.