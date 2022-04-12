Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding postponed? Rahul Bhatt Says..

Fans and cinephiles are excited about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reported wedding festivities, and there is a lot of confusion going on regarding the actual date of the marriage. New and conflicting information stirs up everyday, and now, the actress’ brother (Kiran and Mahesh Bhatt’s) son Rahul Bhatt told AajTak that the the date of the wedding has been moved to April 20, India Today reported.

Rahul Bhatt’s statement comes just two days before the slated wedding date. Rahul said that the couple had earlier locked April 14 as their wedding date, but have now decided to push it a bit after the information was leaked in the media, and due to security reasons.

‘The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there’s a lot of pressure. I give my word that there’s no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon’ According to an India Today report, Rahul Bhatt said.

The Ranbir-Alia wedding and related events will mark the presence of some of the biggest stars from Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, etc., are tipped to attend the couple’s grand reception event. Meanwhile, the reported wedding venues – the RK Studios and the Krishna Raj Kapoor has been decorated with lights. On Monday, trucks were pictured unloading at Ranbir Kapoor’s house Vastu. Also, outfits by Sabyasachi were seen arriving at the wedding venue.