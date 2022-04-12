PM Modi to be the first recipient of Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards. The award was established in memory and honour of famous singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in Mumbai earlier this year at the age of 92.

‘This award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society.’ the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust said in a statement. PM Modi will be honoured for his selfless service to the country and society.

‘He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension in our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years,’ according to the statement.