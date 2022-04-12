DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Second year in row, Hyderabad named one of ‘tree cities of the world’

Apr 12, 2022, 11:07 pm IST

 

A senior state government official tweeted on Tuesday that Hyderabad has been named one of the ‘Tree Cities of the World’ for the second year in a row by the Arbor Day Foundation and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

 

‘Matter of immense pride that #Hyderabad city is recognised, for the 2nd consecutive year, among the tree cities of the world by the Arborday Foundation @arborday& @FAO- #UN,’ Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, tweeted. According to the certification of recognition, 3,50,56,635 trees have been planted in the last two years.

