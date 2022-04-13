Kerala SilverLine survey ; K-Rail, revenue department in dilemma over resumption

The revenue department and K-Rail are now faced with a severe dilemma in the resumption of the SilverLine survey, which was halted following widespread protests across the state over the semi-high-speed rail project.

While K-Rail authorities claim that stone-laying has not been halted as part of the survey in any area, the reality appears to be far from that. In the last two weeks, no stone has been set as part of the project, according to reports.

The field exercise has yet to resume, despite the fact that the departments have extended the period provided to agencies for performing social impact studies. The revenue department, agencies, and K-Rail are all waiting for the government to make a decision, as the project’s backlash has been unexpected.

Currently, District Collectors are conducting ward-level meetings to communicate directly with people in the project region and explain the value of K-Rail. The stone-laying will most likely resume only when the ward and panchayat-level awareness programmes are completed.