Unemployment in Turkey falls to 10.7% in February

The statistic figures released on Monday revealed that the unemployment rate of Turkey decreased to 10.7 percent in February, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilization plummeted 0.9 percentage points to 21.8 percent.

After peaking at 29.6 percent in January 2021 as a result of steps to battle the COVID-19 epidemic, the measure of labour underutilization has been on a downward trend for much of last year.

According to the report, the unemployment rate for January was revised to 11.2 percent.

According to figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute, the labour force participation rate declined 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier to 52.2 percent in February.