‘Even a single crime against women is shameful with a woman as CM’, says TMC MP Sougata Roy.

Sougata Roy, a member of the Trinamool Congress, has remarked that even a single crime against women in Bengal is shameful when the Chief Minister is a woman.

‘Everyone is extremely worried about crime against women and I am not sure if it is due to the media. We must have zero tolerance in these matters. If any incident takes place, the strictest action must be taken. In a state where we have a woman as the Chief Minister, even one such crime under her leadership is quite shameful for all of us. I hope the police and administration will be mindful of that fact.’ He said.

This comes as the investigation into the alleged rape of a minor girl in Bengal’s Nadia district continues.Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drew sharp criticism for making a statement that appeared to cast doubt on rape allegations.