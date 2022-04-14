US to revise travel advisories

New York: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA has decided to revise the travel advisories.

At present, around 90 countries and regions are included in the ‘Level 4: Very High’ list of CDC. This includes most of Europe, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and Australia. CDC recommends US citizens to avoid travel to these regions irrespective of their vaccination status.

CDC informed that from April 18, Level 4 travel health notices will be issued for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts.