India’s mineral production surge by 13%

New Delhi: The Union Coal Ministry informed that the mineral production in the country has surged by 13.2% during April to February in the last financial year. As per the data released by the ministry, the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February this year was 4.5% as compared to February last year.

In February this year, 795 lakh tonnes of coal, 47 lakh tonnes of Lignite, 23 lakh tonnes of crude oil, 373 thousand tonnes of Chromite and 125 kilogram gold were produced in the country.

The total coal production in the country has crossed 777 million tonne in 2021-2022. This was at 716 million tonne during 2020-2021.The total coal dispatch during 2021-22 touched the figure of over 818 million tonne against the 690 million tonnes in the previous year.