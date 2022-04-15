NASA’s moon rocket dress rehearsal is scuttled by a ‘fuel leak’!

NASA’s recentt effort to ignite its massive moon rocket for a countdown test was foiled on April 14 by a dangerous hydrogen leak, the latest in a string of frustrating technical issues. When the leak occurred, the launch team had barely begun putting fuel into the rocket’s core stage. This was NASA’s third attempt at a dress rehearsal, a necessary step before a test journey to the moon.

The launch crew was able to put some super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen into the core stage of the 30-story Space Launch System rocket this time, but well short of the complete quantity. Officials noted that the systems had been tested for leaks before to the test, despite the fact that liquid hydrogen is exceedingly dangerous.

Following the discovery of a faulty valve last week, technicians purposefully left the smaller top stage empty. The helium valve within the upper stage cannot be changed until the rocket is returned to Kennedy Space Center’s hangar. Two prior countdown efforts were hampered by squeaking fans and a big hand-operated valve that was accidentally left closed at the pad last week. Officials stated on Twitter that they are evaluating their next measures.

NASA had planned for the launch of the 322-foot (98-metre) SLS rocket to take place in June. The empty Orion capsule on top will be launched on a four- to six-week journey to orbit the moon and return. Astronauts will be strapped in for the second test voyage around the moon, which is scheduled for 2024. This would be followed by the first lunar landing by astronauts since 1972 as early as 2025. The astronauts for these two missions will be announced by NASA this summer.