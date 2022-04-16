‘KGF: Chapter 2’ made history, becomes biggest Day 1 opener in India

Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ became India’s largest Day-1 opener, as projected. The magnum opus shattered all previous box office records and secured its place as one of the most successful Indian films of all time, grossing close to 135 crore on its opening day.

With this, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ becomes the highest-grossing single-star opening of all time, and it also has a slew of additional titles to its name. The film set box office records in several regions, including the biggest ever Day 1 collection for a Hindi film (63.66 million), the greatest ever opening in Karnataka for a Kannada film (63.66 million), and the highest ever Day 1 collection in Kerala for any Indian film (63.66 million).

While the film was produced by Hombale Films, one of the most promising Pan-India production firms, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was distributed in North India by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

The film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi among others, was released on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam across the country. Prashanth Neel wrote and directed Chapter 2 of KGF.