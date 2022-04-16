Now you can switch to Android using a secret Google app for iOS: Get the details here…

Google has secretly soft-launched an app named ‘Switch to Android’ on the Apple App Store, making it easier for iOS users to migrate to Android. It is only accessible via a direct link and has been distributed as an unlisted software on the App Store, a feature introduced by Apple lately. The 9to5Google APK insight team discovered the direct connection.

Smartphone users always have found it difficult to transition from iOS to Android. Copying data from an iPhone to Android is a time-consuming procedure that requires backing up data to Google Drive and then manually reinstalling it. The Android 12 upgrade made things a little simpler by allowing users to copy across contacts, programs, and media, but only over a lightning cable connection.

On the flip, Apple already offers a special software named ‘Move to iOS’ for Android smartphones that make it as simple as possible for customers to join the Apple system. It was previously reported in July 2021 that Google was working on similar software for people who desire to migrate from iOS to Android. According to an official publication, the ‘Switch to Android’ app is now closer than ever.

According to a video of the Switch to Android app published by 9to5Google, the programme allows users to swiftly and securely transfer their most critical data such as images, movies, contacts, and calendar events to a brand-new Android smartphone without the need for any fancy attachment. However, messages are not included in the list of data that may be transferred, and a lightning USB cable is necessary to copy programmes from one device to another. At the end of the transmission, the app will prompt users to turn off iMessage. The programme can only transfer photographs and movies saved locally on the iPhone to the Android smartphone.

The software then displays a request to move the iCloud data to Google Drive as the last step. When you click the request button, the app will launch a browser and send you to an iCloud support website where you may request that your data be transferred to Google Drive. The app is presently unlisted, and there has been no official word from Google regarding a debut date. Users can, however, download the programme via the direct URL to explore its capabilities.