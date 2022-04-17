Jahangirpuri violence conspirator Ansar was involved in two assault cases: Police

Ansar, one of the conspirators in the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 others, the Delhi Police said. Ansar was previously found to have been engaged in two assault cases, according to the police.

‘During the probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under Gambling Act & Arms Act,’ the Delhi Police as said.

According to news agency PTI, police also arrested Md Aslam, a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector. PTI reported that, the police also recovered a pistol from Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park, which he allegedly used in the commission of crime.

Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), a FIR was filed on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.