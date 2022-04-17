Mahabubnagar officials relocate four 100-year-old trees in Telangana.

The Mahabubnagar district administration took an unique step by relocating four 100-year-old trees from the Roads and Buildings Guest House to the KCR Urban Eco Park. The move was necessary since the district administration is constructing an integrated meat and vegetable market at the town’s existing R&B Guest House.

Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud and District Collector S Venkat Rao were in charge of the translocation and plantation. The trees were translocated on the outskirts of town by the Mahabubnagar district administration in partnership with Green India Challenge and other organisations.

Green India Challenge, VATA Foundation, and Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar, as well as other Engineering staff, were praised by the Minister and the district collector for their efforts in relocating the trees. The event was attended by DCCB Vice Chairman Koramoni Venkatayya and Former Market Committee Chairman Rakesh.