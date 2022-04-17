Nadia rape case; CBI to examine DNA samples from 3 accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took DNA samples from the three accused in the Nadia rape case on Saturday. DNA test samples were also taken from the victim’s parents, according to sources. The DNA testing results will be the main tool used by the agency to convict the accused in the case. Sohail Gayali, Prabhakar Poddar, and Ranjit Mallik’s blood samples were taken in a hospital on Saturday night.

On Saturday afternoon, samples from the victim’s parents were taken at the hospital. For the DNA test, the samples will be sent to Delhi. The CBI arrested the third accused, Ranjit Mallik, on Saturday. On Sunday, he will appear in court. The witnesses in the case who gave police statements will be interrogated by the CBI.