Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Delhi government schools and Mohallaclinics with his cabinet ministers. Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, will accompany them. On Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal announced that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the ‘remarkable improvement’ that the AAP regime has brought to them.

After Mr Kejriwal had a meeting in the city with the state’s top bureaucrats in Mr Mann’s absence, Opposition parties claimed that the Punjab government was being run through ‘remote control’ from Delhi.

Mr Kejriwal said his government has improved government schools to the point that people from all over the globe are coming to see these ‘remarkable changes’ during an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium to celebrate Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the president of the DMK, recently visited Mr Kejriwal to government schools and mohallaclinics in Delhi.

Mr Stalin claimed his government is replicating the model of Delhi’s government schools in Tamil Nadu when he visited the schools on April 1.