Raj Thackeray issues an ultimatum, says ‘Hindu patriots’ to be ready by May 3.

MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the stakes for Hindutva, warning Hindu brothers to “be prepared” if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3. ‘I wish all the Hindu patriots of this country to stay till May 3 and after May 3, whatever mosques across the country will not take out loudspeakers, play Hanuman Chalisa in front of that mosque. If given, we will play Hanuman Chalisa 5 times,’ raj Thackeray said to reporters at the MNS city office in Pune on Sunday.

From Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year’s beginning, he had raised the issue of Hindutva with fervor. If the mosque’s loudspeaker is not turned off, the Hanuman Chalisa will be played. The issue about loudspeakers has heated up since then.

Raj Thackeray stated that the loudspeaker issue is more of a social matter than a religious one, and that his party does not want society’s peace to be disturbed, ‘but if the use of loudspeakers continues, then the Muslims will also have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers.’