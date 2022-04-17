SDPI activist murder; Five arrested on charges of conspiracy in Palakkad

Five people have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder SDPI activist Subair (43). The five people arrested are all natives of Elappully, where the murder took place on Friday afternoon. The people arrested are accused of providing support to the murder suspects and participating in the conspiracy.

Four of them were arrested in Kazhchaparambu, Palakkad, while attempting to flee in a car to Kodungallur. On Saturday, Subair’s funeral was held near the Elappully Juma Masjid. After offering prayers at a mosque, Subair was hacked to death while going home with his father, Aboobacker. The attackers arrived in two cars, one of which belonged to Sanjith, the murdered activist. After falling off the bike, Aboobacker was injured.