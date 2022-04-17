Supreme Court says, court cannot act as an expert in the field of education.

The Supreme Judge has stated that a court cannot operate as an expert in the field of education and that it should be left to the institutions to evaluate whether or not a candidate possesses the required qualifications. According to a bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna, any deviation from the educational standards listed in a job advertisement is illegal.

‘In the field of education, the court of law cannot act as an expert normally, therefore, whether or not a student/candidate is possessing the requisite qualification should better be left to the educational institutions, more particularly, when the Expert Committee considers the matter,’ the bench said.

The statement was made while dismissing a batch of appeals challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s order regarding the selection process for postgraduate trained teachers in Jharkhand’s high schools for various subjects under various categories.