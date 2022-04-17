Telangana animal activists,police in Mahabubabad put an end to buffalo sacrifice.

The animals were saved thanks to a tip from an animal lover about buffalo sacrifices in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district. To stop the sacrifice, an animal activist immediately responded to the alert and sought the help of the district administration and local police.

Adulapuram Goutham, an animal cruelty officer with the non-profit Stray Animal Foundation, received a call from an animal lover concerning buffalo sacrifice. The call came from a village in Maripeda Mandal, which is part of the DSR Jandalathanda Panchayath. Buffaloes were to be slaughtered on Sunday morning at 5 a.m., according to a tip received on Saturday night about the sacrifice of buffaloes.

Goutham phoned the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police right away. The officers then instructed the animal husbandry officer and the police to immediately rescue and confiscate the buffaloes. The village secretary, village sarpanch, circle Inspector, sub-inspector, and MRO went to the site on Saturday night and prevented the sacrifice.