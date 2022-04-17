Village in Spain changes name to Ukraine in show of solidarity

In solidarity with those caught up in the turmoil more than 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) away, a quiet white-walled community in southern Spain has changed its name to Ukraine.

‘Ukraine’ has replaced Fuentes de Andalusia on a sign at the village’s entrance, with the country’s blue and yellow flag painted beside.

In the community of more than 7,100 people east of Seville, streets have been dubbed City of Kyiv, Odesa, and Mariupol.

‘The major goal is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine, as well as other nations that are at war right now,’ Francisco Martinez stated.

Martinez said the name change was more than a show of support, and that villagers had contributed $3,780 in two days for a proposed refugee centre. The hamlet intends to house up to 25 refugees in the centre or with their families.

Rafael Osuna, a 68-year-old pensioner, said he would welcome a couple from Ukraine into his home.

He remarked, ‘The people of Fuentes are really proud of what we’re doing. As I live alone and have a large house, I’ve considered temporarily housing a Ukrainian couple.’