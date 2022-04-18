Kerala CM Pinarayi to fly to US again for continuing treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit United States again later this month, for continuing his medical treatment. The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave on April 23 and would be back on May 10. CM Pinarayi will be reportedly accompanied by wife Kamala and another aide, and an order granting leave is set to be issued soon by the State Government. The Union Government’s nod has also been sought to go abroad.

The CM had returned from the US in February after undergoing follow-up treatment at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, for a fortnight. This will be his third trip to Mayo. In 2018 too Pinarayi Vijayan had undergone treatment at the same US hospital. He had left the State in mid-January. The chief minister did not hand over charge to anyone in the ministry prior to the departure as he had decided to continue to discharge his official duties online and process important files remotely via the state government’s e-file system.

On his return journey Pinarayi halted in the UAE for over a week, attended official programmes, including business meeting with industrialists and inaugurated a public meeting, and took a couple of days off for rest. Like his previous trip, this time too, he will chair the weekly cabinet meeting online from his hospital bed.