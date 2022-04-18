Prohibitory orders issued in Palakkad district in the light of political murders

Palakkad: The Palakkad district authority issued an order to restrict movement of public on two wheelers along with prohibitory orders, in relation to the twin murders reported here recently. Palakkad District Collector Mrunmai Joshi declared that the prohibitory orders will apply until 6 pm on April 20.

The order was issued by Additional District Magistrate K Manikandan Saturday evening in the wake of the murder of a Popular Front of India activist and the alleged retaliatory killing of a member of the RSS in the district. People, except women and children, are prohibited from travelling on the back seat of two wheelers.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, processions of any kind and the use of loudspeakers. The public is also prohibited from carrying weapons as per Section 4 of The Arms Act, 1959. People are also advised to not possess explosives or indulge in spreading misinformation. Essential services and law enforcement has been exempted from the prohibitory orders. ‘The orders are issued to avert communal tension and disruption of law and order in the district’, the collector stated in a social media post.