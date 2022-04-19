German company SAP decides to leave Russia

In response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, business software company SAP plans to withdraw completely from Russia, though it indicated on Tuesday that Russian consumers may be able to use its software for years without assistance.

Last month, SAP followed a lengthy number of corporations, including rival Oracle, in suspending sales of its services and products in Russia. Since then, companies ranging from telecom equipment maker Nokia to investment bank Goldman Sachs have completely abandoned the projects in Russia.

SAP Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told reporters on a conference call that the German supplier of software for managing business processes is not giving any support or upgrades to sanctioned clients, and that the full impact of this may take time.

‘There is no magical red button SAP could press to make these software licences vanish from the PCs,’ Mucic said of SAP’s software, which is sold as licenced software or as a cloud subscription.

Western countries have retaliated against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 by imposing sanctions on a slew of Russian organisations and individuals, which the Kremlin sees as a ‘special military operation.’