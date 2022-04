Ramadan 2022: Country announces 9-day holiday

Cairo: Egypt has announced a 9-day holiday to celebrate both Eid Al Fitr and Labour Day. The holiday will begin from Saturday, April 30, and last until Thursday, May 5. This was announced by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

April 25 will be a paid holiday for public sector employees to celebrate the anniversary of Sinai Liberation Day and Sham El-Nessim. The decision applies to ministries, governmental bodies, public facilities, municipalities, public enterprises and public business sector companies.