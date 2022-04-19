Sri Lanka says IMF would take its request for immediate assistance into consideration

Following India’s representations, the International Monetary Fund would consider offering immediate financial help to Sri Lanka, which is heavily in debt.

On Monday, a Sri Lankan delegation led by Finance Minister Ali Sabry began formal talks with the IMF in Washington for a programme that the government hopes will help it boost its reserves and attract bridge finance to pay for critical imports such as fuel, food, and pharmaceuticals.

Sri Lanka requested a loan through the fast financial instrument (RFI) window, which is intended for countries in need of immediate balance-of-payment assistance, according to Shamir Zavahir, a Sabry assistant on Twitter.