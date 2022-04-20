Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai says Shivamogga Airport To Be Named After BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the upcoming airport in Sogane will be named after former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He added the airport, which will have international-standard facilities, will open in December of this year.

‘I’m happy to note that our cabinet has decided to name this as B S Yediyurappa airport. We will send it (proposal) to the Civil Aviation Ministry, Government of India. Once approved, we will issue an order naming the airport before it is commissioned,’ Mr Bommai said. He was speaking after inspecting ongoing airport development in Sogane, on the city’s outskirts.

‘The airport is currently under UDAN, a clearance from the Airport Authority of India is required, we will obtain it…we will have ATC and night-landing facilities here. The inauguration will happen in December, before that we will complete all the pending work and open it for the public,’ he added. After Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the Shivamogga airport will have the second longest runway in Karnataka.