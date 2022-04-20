Refugees from Ukraine war surpasse million, says UN

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, the number of people fleeing Ukraine to escape Russia’s invasion has surpassed 5 million, making it Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

In the nearly eight weeks after Russia’s invasion began, millions of people have been displaced, including more than 7 million Ukrainians within the country. As of Wednesday, the United Nations reported that 5.03 million people have fled Ukraine.

The majority of the refugees have entered the European Union through border crossings in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, where volunteers and governments have rushed to help the largely female and child refugees find work, housing, and support.

‘The number of migrants in Central Europe is unprecedented,’ said Jakub Andrle, Migration Program Coordinator of People in Need, a Prague-based humanitarian organisation that works in Ukraine.

‘It’s also crucial to note that, depending on the situation on the ground, the numbers can quickly rise from day to day.’

On February 24, Russia began a ‘special military operation’ to demilitarise and ‘denazify’ Ukraine. That is a phoney pretext, according to Kyiv and its Western supporters. Russia has denied employing prohibited weapons or deliberately targeting people.