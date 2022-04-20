Sexual assault case; IIT Madras professors get anticipatory bail

Professors Edamana Prasad and Ramesh Gardas of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) were granted conditional anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court on Wednesday. Kingshuk Debsharma and seven of his friends, including Prasad and Gardas, were charged with sexually assaulting a Dalit scholar from 2016 and 2020.

On July 14, 2016, the student joined at IIT Madras and met Kingshuk. He is accused of sexually assaulting her, photographing her, and blackmailing her for four years. Prasad and Gardas are the fifth and sixth accused in the case, according to the FIR. After nearly four years of torture, the survivor attempted suicide but was rescued by her friends. She then brought the issues to the attention of IIT Madras officials, who formed an internal committee.

The survivor had been verbally abused and physically abused twice by Kingshuk, according to the findings of the committee against sexual harassment. The committee recommended that all students involved in the case should be barred from entering school until the survivor complete her thesis.