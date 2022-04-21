Forex Market: Indian rupee remain firm against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian equity market, strengthening of the US currency, sustained foreign fund outflows and fluctuations in international crude prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the India rupee opened slightly strong at 76.28 against the US dollar, During trading it then reached at 76.31, registering a fall of just 1 paisa over the last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee rose 20 paise to close at 76.30 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.14% to 100.56.Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,009.26 crore.