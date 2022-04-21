From gut health to thyroid health; Benefits of cooking in ‘Brass, Iron & Bronze’ utensils

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, many individuals have begun to take their health seriously and are making the necessary changes to live healthier and more fulfilling life. These lifestyle adjustments range from rigorous gym workouts to lengthy walks, yoga practice, and nutritional alterations. But, more often than not, people forget that the equipment used for cooking is just as important as the food they are consuming.

While focused on living a healthy lifestyle, it is critical that individuals also start focusing on the type of cookware they use for their meals. Certain vessels, according to experts, are often coated with a hazardous substance. At high temperatures, these containers frequently fail, affecting the food’s quality.

Cooking with brass and iron utensils, as well as drinking water with copper, have been part of Indian culture for generations, although their use has declined significantly. But, as we strive to improve our health and the nutrients we consume, we must consider whether returning to copper, brass, iron, and bronze kitchenware is the best option. Some of the advantages of these goods are as follows:

IRON

It is not necessary to use a lot of oil while preparing meals in a cast iron pan. The cast-iron pan has an additional benefit in that it can assist leach some iron content into the food during cooking. Furthermore, the iron kitchenware is sturdy and long-lasting. However, many individuals nowadays use nonstick cookware, which has a harmful and chemical covering.

BRONZE

Kansa, or bronze, is one of the greatest metals for storing food. According to experts, the Kansa plate can minimize the acid content of meals while also promoting gut and digestive health. It also aids in the reduction of inflammation, the improvement of memory, and the maintenance of thyroid equilibrium.

BRASS

Brass, also known as peetal, is composed of copper and zinc, both of which are essential to human health. Brass utensils are strong, long-lasting, and non-magnetic. Cooking meals with brass cookware, according to experts, can result in a 7% loss of nutrients, although the proportion is significantly higher in other cookware.

COPPER

Drinking water from copper jars has several advantages, one of which is that it initiates a natural process of water filtration. Copper is also recognized for its anti-inflammatory qualities, which aid in the relief of joint aches and pains.