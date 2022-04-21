Haryana’s power shortage issue to be resolved soon, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that the state government is doing all necessary to meet the increased demand for electricity during the summer months. He stated that talks with the companies that would provide electricity had taken place, and that a meeting in this regard would be held soon.

After presiding over the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Gurugram, Khattar addressed the media. The state’s power crisis is getting less these days. The power demand has already hit its peak in April.

In the face of rising demand, power companies have refused to deliver electricity at a low cost. The state government, on the other hand, has requested the firms to provide electricity at the rates set upon during the talks.