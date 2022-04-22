Amit Shah distributes 67 crore in Madhya Pradesh tribal outreach

Home Minister Amit Shah came in Bhopal on Friday morning, his second visit in seven months, in a big tribal outreach for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. In Jambori Maidan, he inaugurated the Forest Produce Collectors Convention, held a road show, and gave Rs. 67 crore to 22.6 lakh tendu patta (leaf) collectors, the state’s most important source of revenue.

The Home Minister distributed approximately 296 to each tendu patta collector during his 12-hour visit to the state capital of Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh has the highest forest area in India, at 94,689 square kilometres. Forest committees are working in 15,608 villages to engage the public in the management of the state’s 79.70 lakh hectares of forest land.

Even after the lockdown due to COVID-19 in the 2020-21 tendu patta season, tribal families living in remote areas were given remuneration of 415 crore and dividend of 192 crore by collecting tendu leaves.

However, profit from the sale of tendu leaves has declined to 67 crore this year, down from 192 crore last year, the lowest in five years, and each of the 22 lakh tendu collectors will be entitled to only 296 rupees. Mr Shah announced the change of 827 “forest villages” to “revenue villages” during his speech at the Van Samiti Sammelan. Because there are restrictions on undertaking projects in forest areas, it was proposed that these locations be declared as revenue villages to ensure their development.