Since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in mid-August last year, the right to education, particularly for girls, has been a major source of worry, since the Islamic group has repeatedly violated Afghanistan’s basic human rights. The Taliban has issued an order prohibiting female pupils in grades six and upwards from attending school. The girls were also instructed to remain at home until the Islamic Emirate made its next decision.

The Islamic Emirate’s decision has sparked widespread condemnation around the world, with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union issuing a joint statement condemning the Taliban’s decision to deny Afghan girls the right to return to school. In a recent joint statement, the envoys and representatives of the European Union, the United States, and European nations stated that foreign funding to Kabul will be contingent on Afghanistan’s capacity to secure access to education for girls at all levels.

Although the first Taliban rule [1996-2001] remained a pariah state, Afghanistan’s international legal duties were not terminated simply because of this reality. Global Watch Analysis stated in its analysis that the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was the lawful vehicle for the exercise of Afghanistan’s sovereignty during its 20-year existence beginning in 2001, adopting all concomitant rights and duties.

The Taliban’s decision to reverse its stance on females’ education is deeply troubling. According to the article, the decision, which was spontaneous and unexpected even for the executive authorities, implies that the whims of hardliners may have won above any measure that restores stability in the country. There was no justification for the command. According to the article, there is no indication of a timetable for reopening schools for females.

The system does not provide for any legal recourse in the face of such a severe and harsh decision. When all of these criteria are considered together, it is clear that the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, no matter how conservative, does not adhere to the rule of law, according to Global Watch Analysis. Afghan females have faced limitations on travel, job, and education since the Taliban gained power, in addition to a deteriorating safety environment in the nation.