Former president extradited to the U.S. for ‘cocaine-importation’ conspiracy!

The United States (US) government has charged former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for allegedly being a member of a cocaine-importation plot. The government also announced on Thursday that the leader had been extradited to the United States. According to media sources, the Honduran commander has been booked by the US Justice Department for connected gun charges.

Merrick Garland, the United States Attorney General, told reporters in Washington, ‘Hernandez utilized his position as Honduras’ president from 2014 to 2022 to run the country like a narco-state. Hernandez collaborated with other government officials to safeguard cocaine shipments destined for the United States’.

The former Washington ally managed the Central American country from 2014 until January 2022. Hernandez received large sums of money from drug trafficking organizations, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The funds were utilized to support political campaigns and to his own advantage. According to the accusation, Hernandez and his officials provided narcotics traffickers with protection from arrest. They also gave law enforcement and military personnel access to information, barring extradition to the United States.

‘If you transform the state’s authority into a vicious drug trafficking machine, if you enable violence and death to flourish at the hands of the cartels, then the DEA will stop at nothing to hold you accountable,’ DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told reporters. The ex-president was apprehended and transported to the airport by security officers in the capital, Tegucigalpa. Hernandez was flown to the United States by a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) jet on Thursday afternoon.