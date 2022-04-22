‘Just shut up’; SDM tells protesters of Ghaziabad student death

Families of a 12-year-old boy who died under mysterious circumstances while travelling to school from home have urged that the school be closed until the police investigation is completed. The Modinagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate, who tried to convince the family to leave while they sat in protest outside the school, lost her cool and told them to ‘just shut up.’

Anurag Nehra, a third-grade student, was the victim. According to school officials, Nehra was feeling nauseated in the bus and had been told to put his head out the window and vomit. The boy is said to have hit his head on a roadside pole and died on the spot.

Following the event, family members and angry parents in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar blocked the road on Thursday. SDM Shubhanshi Shukla arrived on the scene as the family protested the young boy’s death and demanded that the school be closed until the situation was resolved. The SDM is seen arguing with the grieving relatives in a video that has been widely posted on social media.