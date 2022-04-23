Bengaluru woman sets new Guinness World Records title for the most fibroids removed

Ritika Sharma, a 34-year-old Bengaluru journalist, has been inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for one of her most terrible and unavoidable events.

After a difficult surgical surgery on Monday at the Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, Dr Shanthala Thuppanna and her colleagues removed 236 fibroids from Ritika’s uterus. These fibroids were the size of a cauliflower, measuring 20x20x10 cm and weighed more than 2.25 kg.

Fibroids are tumours made up of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue that are noncancerous. They form in the uterus and cause heavy menstrual flow, back discomfort, frequent urination, and sex-related suffering.

Ritika, a motivational speaker and former TV presenter, was diagnosed with atypical menstrual blood and an enlarged abdomen resembling an 8-month pregnancy due to the fibroids’ various diameters. Dr Shanthala Thuppanna and her highly skilled team of gynaecologists performed a myomectomy and fully removed all of her uterus fibroids in a four-and-a-half-hour surgical operation.

Commenting on the record, Dr Shantala Thuppanna said, ‘I am glad that we successfully managed to remove all the 236 fibroids during this complicated surgery since fibroids were located below the urinary bladder and ureter and were spread throughout the left side of her uterus and very near to important structures in the abdomen’.

Alluding to this unique achievement, Ritika said, ‘This is an unexpected event and this recognition will be an unforgettable one as it constantly reminds me to how we overcame the situation victoriously. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr Shanthala and the entire clinical and nursing staff for explaining every bit of the procedure and giving me the best clinical advice while undergoing the surgery’.

In recent years, uterine fibroids have become more common, with estimates ranging from 40 to 50 percent of women suffering from them. Only a handful of them experiences the symptoms, while the vast majority go unnoticed. In order to acquire the proper diagnosis and treatment, it is necessary to seek the guidance of physicians and specialists.