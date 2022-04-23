Railway police ASI injured in terrorist attack succumb to injuries

Srinagar: An assistant sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who was injured in an attack by militants, died at a hospital in Srinagar, on Saturday. ASI Devraj succumbed to injuries at the SMHS hospital on Saturday morning, the officials said.

Militants had opened fire on two RPF personnel at Kakpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, killing head constable Surinder Kumar then. The area was cordoned off following the attack. ‘#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed and attained #martyrdom. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice’, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday.