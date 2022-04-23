Renowned producer- script writer John Paul passes away

Kochi: Renowned Malayalam scriptwriter and producer John Paul Puthussery (72) passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was undergoing treatment due to health issues since last two months. His health deteriorated on Friday despite showing signs of improvement.

The author, who has written scripts for more than 100 films, breathed his last around 1 pm. In the early 1980s, he teamed up with many famous directors in Malayalam to make many critically acclaimed films. His noted works include Yathra, Ormakkayi, Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Kathodu Kathoram and Utsavapittennu.

John Paul’s first movie was Chamaram, in association with director Bharathan. He was famous for his narration of the inside stories of the Malayalam film industry in an interesting way. He has also written several books and acted in a few movies like ‘Gangster’ and ‘C/O Saira Banu’.