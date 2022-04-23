The Prime Minister of Spain Sanchez and Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen pays visit to Kyiv

Pedro Sanchez and Mette Frederiksen, the Spanish and Danish prime ministers, will visit Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, on Thursday to show their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to their respective offices.

Sanchez’s office announced in a statement that he had already arrived in Kyiv. According to Sanchez’s Twitter accounts, Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen was also in Kyiv on Thursday morning.

The parties will discuss more support for Ukrainians as well as the prosecution of “war crimes and human rights breaches,” according to a statement released by the Danish Prime Ministry.

Sanchez and Frederiksen join a long list of European politicians who have visited Ukraine since Russia’s incursion, including European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, as well as British and Czech premiers.