Hanuman Chalisa row; Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana taken to separate jails from Santacruz police station

BJP MP Navneet Rana and his MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested at the Santacruz police station and taken to separate jails. Ravi Rana has been taken to Taloza jail, while Navneet has been taken to Byculla jail.

On Sunday, Mumbai Police arrested the couple for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence.

A case was filed under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits assault or the use of criminal force against a public worker while doing his duty.