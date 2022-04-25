Deposed On Monday, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi could face up to 15 years in prison when a court in the military-run country issues a judgement in the first of several corruption charges against her.

Suu Kyi has been charged with offences ranging from incitement and bribery to violations of electoral and state secrets laws, which have cumulative maximum penalties of more than 150 years, since being driven from office in a coup last year.

In a sequence of hearings that might span years, she has been found guilty of two lesser offences and sentenced to six years in prison, leaving little hope for a political comeback for the country’s anti-dictatorship figurehead.

According to a source close to the case, the judge will rule on Monday on allegations that Suu Kyi collected $600,000 in bribes and 11.4 kg of gold from Phyo Min Thein, a former Yangon chief minister who was once viewed as her successor.

Suu Kyi’s disciple, Phyo Min Thein, testified in October that he handed her money and gold in exchange for her support. Suu Kyi has disputed the junta’s charges, which were broadcast separately on state television.

Suu Kyi, 76, is being held without visitors in an unidentified location. She refutes all allegations.

The military has placed a gag order on her counsel and has restricted information about her trial. The trial has been dubbed a farce by the international community.

According to the junta, Suu Kyi is being treated fairly by an impartial court.