‘Anti-party activities’; Congress recommends suspending Jakhar

The Congress’ disciplinary committee has recommended that former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar be suspended from the party for two years for ‘anti-party activities,’ according to top committee sources. It was also recommended that Meghalaya MLAs be suspended for the same period of time. After the party’s defeat in the Punjab election, Jakhar chastised Charanjit Channi.

According to sources, the committee recommended that former Union minister KV Thomas be issued a stern warning to ensure that ‘this kind of act is not repeated.’ Despite the fact that Congress had warned him against it, Thomas attended a CPM meeting. According to sources, if Thomas violates party rules again, he would be removed from various party committees and other posts.

There were also complaints filed against five Meghalaya Congress MLAs. ‘In the disciplinary committee meet, we took up the matters related to Punjab, Kerala and Meghalaya. We took some decisions unanimously and sent the final recommendations to Congress [interim] president Sonia Gandhi for her approval,’ Tariq Anwar, secretary of the Congress disciplinary committee, told India Today TV.